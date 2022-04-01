Extensive farmers who also have off-farm employment “should count the same as any other farmer” and should not be “subject to finger pointing that borders on discrimination”.

That’s according to the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA), which said that these farmers are making “a major contribution to the food chain [by] supplying naturally-reared weanlings and store lambs…as they strive to support their family farm”.

INHFA national vice-president Micheal McDonnell was welcoming the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) programme for 2023 to 2027, arguing that it will “ensure more equity for all farmers”.

Speaking at a recent INHFA public meeting, McDonnell said that “it is time that Ireland as a country acknowledged its sustainable food systems”.

He noted that the war in Ukraine will “have major consequences” for food and animal feed.

This, he said, highlighted the “elephant in the room” of Ireland’s food production model that is heavily dependent on the importation of animal feed and fertiliser.

McDonnell also hit out at the EU’s “cheap food policy”.

“While this policy has worked well for governments and the public, it has driven specialisation over diversification because the returns are too low. It has left us vulnerable in key areas, especially around grain production. It has left us dependent on imported fertilizers and animal feedstuff.”

The INHFA vice-president argued that CAP was a “payback” to farmers for this policy.

However, he stressed that the “production model from 20 years ago” supported through the current and previous CAPs “is no longer credible”.

Furthermore, he criticised the “major divergence” in CAP supports, ranging from €160/ha to €700/ha, which he said undermines the policy’s credibility and impacts on the prospect of getting increases in the overall CAP budget.

Noting that there are some in the agri-sector who criticise the CAP for taking money away from more productive farmers, McDonnell said: “I would encourage anyone with this viewpoint to visit these extensive family farming systems up and down the country where the mechanism of front-loading will help thousands of farmers and their families.

“These same farmers who have their 150 -200 ewes and 10 cows also pay their taxes and spend their money in the local shop and support the local school and their sports clubs while selling their stock in local marts and supporting their local co-op store,” he highlighted.

McDonnell added: “There are thousands of farmers up and down the country operating these extensive systems that are making a major contribution to the food chain. Farmers that are…holding down off-farm employment. These farmers should count the same as any other farmer and should not be subject to finger pointing that borders on discrimination.”