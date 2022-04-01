The Forestry Appeals Committee (FAC) saw a “huge reduction in [the] backlog and turnaround times” of forestry licence appeals last year, according to Minister for State Pippa Hackett.

Minister Hackett, who has responsibility for land use and biodiversity, was reacting to the publication of the FAC Report for 2021, which was released today (Friday, April 1).

The FAC is an independent appeals body for anybody who wishes to appeal the decision of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to grant a licence for forestry planting, felling or road construction.

“2021 was a significant year for the FAC, as it witnessed the transformation of its operation and a huge reduction in the backlog and turnaround times.

“The existence of a right of appeal by any citizen is, I believe, an essential element of the forestry decision-making process in Ireland and this must be allied to an efficient appeals process which the FAC is now very clearly delivering,” the minister stated.

She added: “It’s important that both appellants and licence holders see a transparent and comprehensive appeals process and feel that due process is fully served, and this is very much the case.”

The publication of the report is necessary under Section 14 (4) of the Agricultural Appeals Act, 2001.

It’s findings include the following data:

In January 2021 there were 382 licences subject to appeal which were carried over from the previous years. An additional 107 licences were appealed in 2021;

During 2021, 463 cases were closed, including outstanding licences that were under appeal from previous years;

The average time taken to determine an appeal from the date of a hearing was 21 days;

In 2020,the FAC was hearing approximately 24 licence appeals each month. In 2021, the FAC heard appeals against an average of 34 licences per month;

The appeals committee now has less than 30 open appeal cases on hand for processing.

According to the report, the closure of 463 cases last year, as noted above, “has resulted in a clearing of all backlog appeals and allows for timelier determination of new appeals”.

It was also confirmed today that the chairperson of the FAC, Des Johnson, will step down from the role with effect from April 30, having already informed Minister Hackett of his decision to do so.

The minister said: “I would like to acknowledge Des Johnson’s excellent guidance of this change process of the last three years and to thank him for all his work in overseeing an effective and responsive appeals process.

“The report clearly highlights the enormous progress of the FAC last year and this is due in no small part to his stewardship of the committee.

“I would also like to thank the deputy chairpersons, all members of the committee and the staff of the Agricultural Appeals Office for their continued contribution in ensuring an effective and efficient appeals service for the forestry sector,” Minister Hackett concluded.