The European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA) has appointed Marion Picot as the new secretary general of the organisation.

According to CEJA, Picot, alongside CEJA presidency and member organisations, will continue to ensure that the voice of young farmers is heard in policymaking processes at EU level and further afield, and build upon the strong community of young farmers the organisation has developed over the years.

CEJA president, Diana Lenzi said: “We are delighted to appoint Marion as new secretary general of CEJA. This is not only the natural continuation of her extraordinary work as policy advisor, but she has proven to us that she is the best candidate for this important role.

“We are sure that her professional and personal qualities will help CEJA to grow even more, as an organisation and in the EU policy arena.”

Working with young farmers

Marion Picot has expressed her gratitude at being appointed to the role: “It is a great honour to be entrusted with leading such a unique organisation as CEJA.

“Along my four years of commitment on policy files, I have been humbled by the authenticity young farmers fuel their everyday activities with. I aspire to accompany them in this process with the same values that drive them.”

Originally from the north of France, Marion has over eight years of specialisation in EU, national and regional policies centered around agriculture, food systems and rural development through her background, studies and experiences in local and national governments.

She has been in CEJA since 2018, previously occupying the position of policy advisor. She holds a Master’s degree in European Affairs from Sciences Po Lille and has been a lecturer in the same Master’s programme since 2021.

Marion takes office succeeding Alessia Musumarra, who has been secretary general since 2016.

The European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA) represents the political interests of around two million young farmers from across Europe. Its main objectives are to facilitate the installation of young farmers, to inform and train them as well as act as a forum for communication and dialogue between them.