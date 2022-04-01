The European Commission authorised four genetically modified crops for use in food and animal feed today (April 1).

Three genetically modified crops including one soyabean, one oilseed rape and one cotton crop were authorised while authorisation was renewed for separate genetically modified cotton crop.

All of the crops had gone through a comprehensive and stringent authorisation procedure prior to the announcement, which included a favourable scientific assessment by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

The authorisations granted will be valid for 10 years. However, while the importing of these crops is included in the authorisation, cultivation is not.

The Commission said that member states did not reach a qualified majority either in favour, or against, at the standing committee and at the subsequent appeal committee.

Under EU regulations, genetically modified produce cannot be authorised until it has been ‘adequately and sufficiently demonstrated that it does not have adverse effects on human health, animal health or the environment’.

These authorisations come days after the commission presented a set of measures on food security and announced a €500 million support package for EU farmers.

Ireland is set to receive €15,754,693 from the fund and must inform the commission by the end of June what measures it will take to protect food security.

Member states will also be able to add to their allowance through their own exchequer funding of up to 200% of the amount they receive.