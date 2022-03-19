The first Irish Limousin Cattle Society sale of 2022 took place last Saturday, March 12, at Elphin Mart in Co. Roscommon.

The Premier Limousin Bull Show and Sale witnessed a packed sale ring and strong buyer demand which led to a clearance rate of 75% of the 61 bulls that were presented for sale on the day.

The trade was described as “powerful” and the average price for the sale amounted to €4,170.

A total of 11 bulls were purchased by Northern Irish buyers. Five of these bulls were bought by well-known Northern Ireland-based cattle breeder James Alexander, from Co. Antrim.

The top price of the day was secured by Faughill Ranger – awarded top of his class – with the hammer falling at €7,000 on Saturday afternoon.

This bull was bred by Co. Leitrim breeder Charlie Clancy and found a new home at Mountbellew Agricultural College, Co. Galway.

Born on November 13, 2020, the top-priced bull’s dam is Faughill Ellie, and his sire Ampertaine Commander.

This bull boasts 5-stars on both the Replacement and Terminal Index, while also carrying 5-stars for carcass weight and carcass conformation.

The high prices continued ,with another two bulls hitting €6,000.

First up was Senior Male Champion Bostonia Rocky, bred by Brendan Feeney, Scurmore, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo. Bostonia Rocky sold for €6,000. Image source: Alfie Shaw

His sire is Ampertaine Gigolo and his dam is Millburn Notabl. He has a Replacement Index value of €108 (4-stars) and a Terminal Index value of €132 (5-stars).

He also has 5-stars for carcass weight and conformation.

The second bull to hit the €6,000 mark was lot number 53 – Milbrook Raul.

This bull was bred by William Smith, Oldcastle, Co. Meath, and has 5-stars on the Terminal Index and for carcass weight and conformation. Milbrook Raul sold for €6,000. Image source: Alfie Shaw

The Senior Reserve Champion award went to Co. Offaly breeder, John Kenny, for his bull Carrefour Roddy, with the hammer falling at €4,800.

Carrefour Roddy sold for €5,400. Image source: Alfie Shaw

The Junior Male Champion was awarded to Ballybrown Superduper, bred by Bobby O’Connell from Clarina, Co. Limerick.

Sired by Plumtree Fantastic, a bid of €5,000 was not enough to secure Superduper.

Additionally, the Junior Reserve Champion went to lot number 49, Clonguish Ronaldo, bred by Joeseph McGarry from Newtownforbes, Co. Longford.

This bull sold for €5,400 and was was sired by the bull Lodge Hamlet the dam, Clonguish Nora.

Sale statistics:

The top 10 priced bulls averaged €5,380 – selling from €4,700 up to €7,000;

€5,000 or higher was paid for seven bulls;

Over 20 made between €4,000 and €5,000;

€4,600 was secured by eight more bulls.

Lot number 14, Liscarn Rainbow, went under the hammer for €5,000.

This bull was presented by Philip Dunne from Co. Cavan. Rainbow is sired by the bull Bavardage the dam Grangeford Jezebelle and has 5-stars on for Replacement and Terminal Index, carcass weight and carcass conformation.

Mayo breeder Sean Garrett secured €5,200 for his bull, Ammaghmore Reno, while Teleri Thomas from Longwood, Co. Meath, sold Keltic Ravel for €5,000.

Furthermore, lot number 18 – Corcamore Romeo – made €4,600 and was bred by Brendan Curtin from Co. Limerick.

Another two bulls that made €4,600 were Mount Scott Ronan – bred by Ahey Bridge Farms Ltd. – and Liscarn Requin – from the herd of Philip Dunne in Co. Cavan

Ballyline Seanie went under the hammer for €4,700 and was bred by Bertie Mannion in Co. Roscommon.

Commenting on the sale was Ronan Murphy, CEO of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society who said: “We’re delighted with how the sale went on Saturday, with a strong trade for the Limousin breed.

“There was definitely a lot of confidence around the ring, with purchasers from suckler and dairy farming circles, which ultimately led to the high clearance rate of 75%.”

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society congratulated all breeders on a successful start to the spring sales and wished all purchasers the very best of luck with their new bulls.

The society also thanked Martin Irvine for judging the show and thanked Elphin Mart, and everyone else “who helped make the sale a huge success”.