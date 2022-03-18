Bessbrook District Vintage Tractor Club will hold a tractor road-run tomorrow, (Saturday, March 19) at 12 noon from Safe Fuels, Camlough, with all proceeds going to Southern Area Hospice and Cancer Fund for Children.

Registration for the event, which is the first to be organised post-Covid-19 restrictions, will be between 11:00a.m and 12 noon. The entry fee is £10/tractor.

A big turnout is expected for the initiative and members would appreciate as much support as possible for the two local charities.

Members of Bessbrook District Vintage Tractor Club meet once a month, brought together through their common shared interest in vintage tractors while raising money for charity in the process.

Both Southern Area Hospice and Cancer Fund for Children expressed thanks to the club for its support and congratulated members on their efforts.

The Bessbrook club has raised in excess of £120,000 to date for the Southern Area Hospice through threshing days, tractor runs and raffles.

Raising money for charities

The Southern Area Hospice Services is a charity dedicated to the equitable delivery of specialist palliative care to patients who have cancer, multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) – as well as to their relatives and carers.

Northern Ireland’s leading children’s cancer charity, Cancer Fund for Children, helps, guides and supports families from the point of diagnosis at home in their community, and at its therapeutic short-break and residential centre in Newcastle, Co. Down.

Cancer Fund for Children’s support is focused not just on the young person, but on the whole family. It assists bereaved families in coping with the emotional pain of losing a child to cancer.

It also supports children and young people whose parent has been diagnosed with cancer, through its Young Shoulders programme.

Bessbrook District Vintage Tractor Club’s 20 members hope to host more events this year, including tractor runs and a vintage threshing day in September.

A 1939 Fordson is among the tractors owned by members, according to Oliver Malone, chairperson.