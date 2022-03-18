Last week’s sheep kill (week ending March 12) fell once again, slightly, on the previous week, figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

This is the fourth week in a row throughput has fallen. However, despite this, total kill figures for each of the last four weeks have been over the 50,000 head mark – but are dropping closer to that figure each week that has passed by.

Looking at last week’s figures in detail, 51,730 sheep were processed, which is a decrease of 801 head from the week before.

The number of lambs/hoggets slaughtered last week came to 47,286 head, which represented a decrease of 750 head from the week prior.

Ewe and ram throughput fell from the previous week again but marginally, with 59 head less slaughtered last week, totalling 4,436 head.

Advertisement

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending March 12):

Hoggets/lambs: 47,286 head (-750 or -1.56%);

Ewes and rams: 4,495 head (-59 or -1.31%);

Total: 51,730 head (-801 or -1.52%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 517,992 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 462,448 have been hoggets/lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (55,513) and a small portion of light lambs (24 head). Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up by over 54,600 head; 54,787 more hoggets/lambs and 49 less ewes and rams have been slaughtered.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending March 12):