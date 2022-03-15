After seeing hogget prices increase by up to 25c/kg last week, the trade for hoggets is once again starting on a positive note, with prices pushing on once again this week.

This increase is only being seen at the top end of the market however, with prices now at €7.15-7.25/kg and topping as high as €7.30/kg in cases, with those further down the line starting negotiations with factories at a base of €7.00/kg.

Factories have been trying to keep a lid on this increase by not increasing base prices from last week into this week and instead focusing their attentions on those typically trading at the higher end of the market as supplies in recent weeks start to tighten.

Looking at the quotes on offer for hoggets, Kildare Chilling remains on a base price of €6.90/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA), while a western-based plant also remains on an all-in price of €7.00/kg for hoggets.

Furthermore, Irish Country Meats is offering €6.75/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus, similar to last week.

The cull ewe trade has also moved up another gear with some factories upping base prices for ewes by another 10-20c/kg. Kildare Chilling is now on a base of €3.60/kg plus a 10c/kg. With a western-based plant moving up 20c/kg from the start of last week to sit at €3.70/kg for ewes.

Irish Country Meats remains on a base of €3.50/kg for ewes. Therefore, all of this is leaving prices topping €3.70-3.90/kg at the top end of the market.

‘Up to €7.30/kg on the table for hoggets’

Speaking to Agriland, the sheep chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA), Sean McNamara, said that prices are on the move again with up to €7.30/kg on the table for hoggets.

He said: “Factories have been trying to keep a lid on prices by holding back on increasing base prices but are giving more to those trading at the higher end of the market.

“Prices here are ranging anywhere from €7.15-7.25/kg and rising to €7.30/kg in some meat processing plants.”

Sean added that an improving live trade is an alternative option for farmers to market hoggets who are meeting resistance from factories on price or who have heavy hoggets to sell.