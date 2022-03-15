On Saturday (March 12) the Curtin family, in conjunction with Ballyjamesduff Mart, held the annual sale of their Greenlawn herd.

The sale took place on-farm through Ballyjamesduff Mart and the MartEye platform.

The annual sale saw the Curtins offer up some of their best genetics from the herd, including almost all of their second calvers, a select number of bulling heifers, heifer calves and a small number of third calvers.

There were 78 lots on offer this year, with a 100% clearance achieved on the day.

Greenlawn

The sale included the champion heifer of the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders’ competition for 2021.

Also on offer at the sale was the reserve champion junior cow in the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders’ competition for 2021.

The cows and heifers on offer this year were sired by bulls such as: Applicable; D, Sol; Gregarious; Hurricane; Mogul; Montross; Pepper; Punch; and many more.

Sale insights

After Saturday’s sale, Agriland spoke with John Tevlin from Ballyjamesduff Mart. Giving some insight into the sale, he said: “An excellent trade was seen throughout the sale, with buyers active from all parts of the country and a number of lot’s being bought by farmers in Northern Ireland.

“The cows on offer sold from €1,900 up to the top call of €4,350, which was achieved on two occasions.

“The maiden heifers sold to a top price of €1,230, for Lot 19 Greenlawn Titan Gloria.

“The heifer calves sold to €1,010 for Lot 42A Greenlawn Evert Darlene Red; her dam Lot 42, Rosstemple Rex Darlene P Rc, sold for €2,750.”

Continuing, John said: “The Shorthorns sold to a top price of €2,800 for Lot 39, Greenlawn Lmine Sonschein 1468, with the Shorthorn maiden heifers topping at €1,350 for Lot 41, Greenlawn Barringtonbluma (RIw).”

Pics and Prices

As previously mentioned, present at the sale was the champion heifer in the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders’ competition for 2021.

Sired by Val-Bisson Doorman, she scored as VG87 as a two year old. In her first lactation she produced 10,836kg of milk and 853kg of milk solids. She sold for €4,350.

Her 2021 heifer calf Lot 8A, sired by (Ig) Knockdoe Jack with an economic breeding index (EBI) of €164, sold for €1,060.

Champion heifer from the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders’ competition for 2021

Sired by Val-Bisson Doorman

Sold for €4,350

Five Lot’s later Lot 14, Mohoncross Dawn 81 (VG 88) with an EBI of €38, also achieved €4,350. She was sired by Wintersell Titan ET and backed by ten generations of EX and VG cows.

Her dam scored EX92 on five occasions and she scored VG88, with 89 points for mammary.

She sold milking 54L and in her first lactation produced 642kg of milk solids. Lot 14: Mohoncross Dawn 81 (VG 88)

Sold for €4,350

Lot 38 was Greenlawn Mogul Brenda 1228 (VG 88) with an EBI of €81. She was the reserve champion junior cow in the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders’ competition for 2021 and sold for €3,000.

She scored VG88 as a two-year-old with a max udder score of EX90. She produced 820kg of milk solids in second lactation. Reserve champion junior cow in the Kerry Holstein Friesian breeders competition for 2021

Notable mentation’s

Lot 7, Mohoncross Ruth 12 1302 (VG 89), with an EBI of €85, sold for €4,150.

Sired by Stantons Applicable, in her first lactation she produced 11,794kg of milk and over 900kg of milk solids.

Lot 9, Viewhouse Mogul Snowdrop (EX 90), with an EBI of €21, sold for €3,100.

Sired by Mountfield ssi Dey Mogul-Et, in her second lactation she produced 13,018kg of milk and over 800kg of milk solids. Lot 9: Viewhouse Mogul Snowdrop (VG 89)

Sold for €3,100

Lot 23, Bayvilla Spring Blade 49 (VG 89), with an EBI of €109, sold for €3,150.

An eigth generation VG/EX cow, she is sired by Delaberge Pepper. In her first lactation she produced 9,137kg of milk and over 600kg of milk solids.

Lot 29, Bayvilla Spring Birdie 48 (VG87), with an EBI of €57, sold for €3,750. A VG87 second calver, she scored 88 points for mammary.

She was sired by Siemers Mogul Real-Seal-Et. In her first lactation she produced 6,653kg of milk and over 480kg of milk solids. Lot 29: Bayvilla Spring Birdie 48 (VG87)

Sold for €3,750

Upcoming sale

Ballyjamesduff Mart returns with an online and on-farm sale this Monday, March 21, for Anthony and Paul Daly from Kells, Co. Meath.

Their herd is averaging over 10,000kg of milk and over 690kg of milk solids. For more information regarding the sale contact John Tevlin or Ballyjamesduff Mart directly.