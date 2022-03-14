With a focus on all things Irish this week, many will be surprised to know that there are no guarantees that the ‘full Irish’ breakfast being served in any given hotel or restaurant across Ireland is 100% Irish.

Today (Monday, March 14), Ireland’s largest hotel group, Dalata has announced that it will offer 100% verified Irish breakfast-meat, supplied by Loughnanes of Galway and McCarren of Cavan, in its 28 Clayton and Maldron hotels in the Republic of Ireland.

Loughnanes are fourth generation Galway-based butchers and specialist sausage and pudding makers.

McCarren is Ireland’s oldest pork processor and produces rashers sourced from animals reared within 40km of its premises in Cavan.

Both suppliers are members of Bord Bia’s Meat Processor Quality Assurance scheme, which signifies that meat products have been produced to the highest standard and come with full supply chain traceability from farm to fork.

They are also certified as part of Ireland’s pioneering food and drink sustainability programme, Origin Green.

Tony McGuigan, head of procurement, Dalata Hotel Group said: “Over the last number of years we introduced our ‘Vitality Breakfast’ offering which includes a wide range of breakfast options for a balanced diet.

“We have found that the full Irish breakfast still endures however and remains a firm favourite, particularly at weekends when our guests like to treat themselves.

“We are thrilled to be working with Loughnanes and McCarrens to source the highest quality Irish rashers, sausages and pudding so that we can offer a genuine, 100% Irish, full Irish breakfast in all of our Irish hotels.”

Tara McCarthy, CEO, Bord Bia said, “The Irish food industry has endured enormous challenges over the last two years, and its resilience is now being further tested as it faces increased supply chain and input costs, along with rising inflation rates.

“It is more important now more than ever that we support our Quality Assured food producers and farm families.

“In 2021, food and drink sales in the hotels and accommodation channel in Ireland were valued at €746 million, accounting for 14% of the total market,” she added.

“An uplift of as much as 75% across this channel is forecast for 2022 as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and international travel resumes so there is a great opportunity for Quality Assured suppliers to be represented in foodservice. I would like to commend Dalata Hotel Group for showing leadership with this important initiative.”

Dalata hotel group

Dalata Hotel Group operates a closed procurement system across the entire network which ensures that chefs are sourcing product only from agreed and preapproved suppliers, guaranteeing the same product quality across the entire group.

Dalata has worked through foodservice operator, Sysco Ireland, to develop a strong relationship with both McCarren and Loughnanes.

Peadar Hearten, McCarrens said: “This announcement comes at a crucial time for the industry as Irish pork farmer suppliers are coming under increased pressure due to the rising cost of production and the threat from imported breakfast meats.”

Daire Loughane, Loughnanes said: “Having Ireland’s leading hotel group make such a strong commitment to sourcing Irish breakfast meat right across its network of hotels is a huge signal of support for Irish pork and bacon farmers and producers.

“It also plays an important role in encouraging consumers to question the provenance of the Irish breakfast meat they are eating, which in turn can have a positive knock-on impact for the industry.”