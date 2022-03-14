Cheffins will host an on-site sale of over 80 classic and vintage tractors on Saturday, April 2, at Mullaghbawn in Newry, Co. Down.

The tractors are from the collection of Aidan Strain, a well known enthusiast of Massey Fergusons, David Browns, Fords and Internationals. An assortment of vehicle implements and spares will also be available.

Youthful passion

Aidan Strain began collecting tractors in the 1990s and he is now selling the collection of 81 tractors to allow for growth of his business, Aidan Strain Electrical Engineering Ltd.

“I was born on a farm, and as soon as I could, I started buying up tractors from the 1960s and 1970s, ones which we used during my childhood,” he said.

“I have been growing this collection now for over 30 years, and I always knew that when I reached my mid-60s I would have to sell up; other things in life have now taken over and I want someone else to be able to enjoy them.”

Aiden sought out and collected the tractors which reminded him of his younger days on the farm.

He found examples of the tractors which his family had been using, such as the International B250 and B414, models which were particularly popular at the time.

A good selection of David Browns will be on offer at Newry

As he grew older he would help out on neighbouring farms, becoming familiar with Massey Fergusons and the many makes used on the farms in his locality, so they too joined the collection.

“I have bought these tractors from everywhere, from auctions, or even ones I have driven past on the road. When I had time and I was younger, I used to love doing them up, and now all of the tractors on offer are in tip top condition. I will be sad to see the tractors go, but always knew this day would come.”

On offer in Newry

Cheffins has highlighted the following tractors as being of significant interest:

1963 Doe Triple D, which has undergone a recent restoration and has a presale estimate of £50,000-60,000;

1950s David Brown 50D, the company’s first six-cylinder model. This example has an estimate of £30,000-35,000;

1960s County 654, based on Ford 5000 skid unit. Estimated to sell at £25,000-30,000.

Plenty of Massey Fergusons to choose from, all looking in excellent condition

Other items of interest include a 1970s Massey Ferguson 135 four-wheel drive, conversion kit manufacturer unknown, estimated to sell for £18,000-22,000.

There is also a 1970s Roadless 115, also based on a Ford 5000. One of 225 built, it has an estimate of £15,000-18,000.

Among the other tractors on offer will be a 1953 Roadless B450. Based on the 57hp International model of that name, it has an estimate £14,000-16,000

The sale will take place on April 2, 2022 both online and on-site at Mullaghbawn, Newry, Northern Ireland.