Cheffins will make a welcome return to holding live auctions with two sales, one of surplus equipment and the other of vintage machinery.

Stepside Agricultural Contractors of Cardigan, Wales, will be disposing of items that are no longer required due to a change in policy.

The company is a family owned partnership based in Cardigan, west Wales, which was established 50 years ago.

New direction

Recently, it has decided to look again at its business policy and from now on, will be specializing in the waste, slurry and digestate sectors. This BiG M mower will appeal to many in Ireland where it remains a popular machine

The auction will include over 80 lots of agricultural tractors, a forage harvester, slurry tankers, muck spreaders, plant and grassland machinery.

Danial James of Stepside notes that much of the slurry kit has been updated and, as a result, the machinery available at the auction is now surplus to requirements. Claas 970 self propelled harvester has five seasons under its belt

There are two major items of silage machinery which may be of interest to Irish buyers. These are a 2016 Claas Jaguar 970 Forage Harvester, with an estimate of £110,000 – £130,000, and a 2015 Krone Big M 420 self-propelled mower, expected to sell for between £120,000 – £140,000.

Advertisement

Clean Deeres available

Tractors on offer include a 2020 John Deere 6250R AutoPower Ultimate Edition with an estimate of £110,000 – £130,000. There is also a 2011 John Deere 7530 AutoQuad which, it is hoped, will attract a top bid of between £45,000 – £50,000. Looking very fresh for a 2011 tractor this JD 7530 has the AutoQuad transmission

The sale is being conducted by Cheffins of Cambridge with a viewing day on Thursday, January 27, at the Stepside premises, Cardigan Cattle Market, Cardigan, Wales.

It will be a timed auction which Charles Wadsley, associate at Cheffins, believes will allow bidders from the UK and further afield to take part.

Upcoming vintage sale

Cheffins has also given advance notice of its next vintage sale, which will run over two days to allow both live and online bidding. This award-winning County 1164 has been fully restored and will be offered in the Cheffins Vintage Sale in April

The auction will take place on April 22 and 23, at the company’s site near Cambridge. It will see several hundred lots go under the hammer, including classic and vintage tractors, cars, motorbikes and collectors’ items.

The auction on Friday, April 22, will encompass the literature, models and steam spares while the sale on Saturday, April 23, will take care of the vehicles, spares and implements.