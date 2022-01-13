The number of new tractors licensed for the first time in 2021 increased by almost 14% compared to the previous year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

New data showed that last year, 2,491 new tractors were licensed for the first time; this is an increase on 2,190 during the previous 12 months.

Last year also marked a 16.5% rise on the 2019 figure of 2,137.

Looking at the monthly CSO figures for December, 86 new tractors were licensed for the first time; that is up 15 units on the same month in 2020.

Last month marked an almost 80% increase on December 2019 when 48 new tractors were licensed.

Used tractors

The CSO said that 3,341 used (imported) tractors were licensed for the first time over the past year; an increase of 26% on the 2020 tally of 2,648.

It is also a 29% jump on the 2,595 used (imported) tractors that were registered in 2019.

However, the monthly figures show a dip in December 2021; 196 used (imported) tractors were licensed for the first time last month, a drop of 36% compared to the same month in 2020.

In December 2019, 150 used (imported) units were registered.

In total, 5,832 tractors were licensed for the first time last year.

Meanwhile, the CSO said that 101,853 new private cars were registered for the first time last year, an increase of almost 21% on the previous year.

The number of used (imported) private cars licensed fell by 13.4% to 68,042 in 2021, compared with 78,541 in 2020.

The popularity of electric or hybrid car models continues to rise, according to the statistics.

Electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles accounted for 16% of all new cars registered for the first time in 2021, compared to 7.5% in 2020.

The CSO research shows that almost half of all new private cars registered in the country in 2021 were licensed in Dublin and Cork.

The most popular brand of car in Ireland last year was Toyota with 12,435 vehicles registered, closely followed by Volkswagen with 12,422.