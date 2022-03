Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin will be taking over our Instagram and Facebook accounts tomorrow, Saturday, March 12, in yet another Agriland Takeover.

Séaghan grew up on his family farm in the Kingdom (Kerry), based in the south of Ireland. He is managing 90 dairy cows and has 150 store lambs, and also works as a teacher.

Séaghan started out on social media almost two years ago, sharing bits and pieces about his life, from his love of farming to his grá for Gaeilge – but mostly his special dog Braindí. Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin with his dog Braindí

Séaghan has over 182,000 followers on his TikTok account, where he posts farming-related content in English and Irish.

This week, for Seachtain na Gaeilge 2022, Séaghan will be showing Agriland followers his daily farming activities, as well as sharing a cúpla focail along the way.

Curious to get a peek at his operation?

Follow our Instagram and Facebook pages to see the Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin takeover tomorrow, Saturday, March 12.

Trí Ghaeilge

Beidh Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin ag glacadh sealbhú ar meáin shóisialta Agriland amárach, de Satharn, Márta 11.

Is feirmeoir déiríochta é Séaghan, as chontae Chiarraí. Tá 90 ba agus 150 uain aige.

Thosaigh Séaghan ag úsáid meáin shóisialta dhá bhliain ó shin, agus anois, tá níos mó na 182,000 leanúna aige ar TikTok.

Bíonn sé ag taispeáint a shaoil ar an feirm bhaile – go háirithe a madra Braindí – trí Gaeilge agus trí Béarla.

Lean ár leathanaigh Instagram agus Facebook chun Séaghan a feiceail amárach, de Satharn, Márta 11.