The Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA) has said that farmers can no longer carry an undue financial burden while producing food.

The group claimed that its request for an invitation to last Friday’s (March 11) inaugural meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee was refused by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The committee is tasked with preparing an industry response to the emerging input crisis and is being led by former Animal Health Ireland (AHI) chair, Mike Magan.

Along with some farming organisations, the committee also includes DAFM officials; agricultural consultants; processors; financial institutions; and media.

IBLA

IBLA has called on the government to extend fuel tax exemptions for the aviation and fishing sectors to agricultural diesel.

It said that this would “alleviate some of the current significant financial pressure on Irish primary producers, as a result of increased fuel costs”.

“It is now cheaper to fly to a far-off holiday destination than to fill a tank of diesel on most tractors that are used during the cultivation and harvesting of food in Ireland,” the group outlined in a statement.

“We are in unprecedented times and the road ahead is very uncertain and may be even bleaker.

Advertisement

“IBLA remains consistent in our requests for the government to act in the best interests of primary producers. No longer can it be expected that farmers carry an undue financial burden when producing food.”

The group called for all additional charges currently placed on a litre of ‘green’ diesel to be removed.

“In an industry, where it is widely recognised that primary producers are ‘price takers’, farmers simply cannot afford the agri diesel fuel at current prices.

“Agri diesel is essential to run the machinery, that is needed to work in fields, where farmers carry out essential work. We are not looking for special treatment just for farmers – just the same treatment, as received by the aviation industry or fishing industry.

“It is now time for primary producers on the ground to be allowed avail of the same tax exemptions to prepare for the months ahead when availability of animal feed and food security is a concern,” IBLA concluded.