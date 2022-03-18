On Saturday, March 12, Mountbellew Mart held its weekly sale of sheep which saw cull ewe prices top out at €230 for a 100kg ewe.

Mountbellew, like many other marts across the country, have been witnessing a very strong trade for cull ewes in recent weeks and the €200 mark was breached on more than one occasion last Saturday at the Galway-based mart.

Furthermore, an improved trade was seen for hoggets with prices reaching a high of €168.

These two 105.5kg ewes sold for €219 a piece

This 83.5kg ewe sold for €183

These 80kg ewes sold for €170/head

This 100kg ewe topped the sale at €230

This pen of 42kg hoggets sold for €138/head

This pen of 49kg hogget ewes sold for €150/head

These 44kg hogget ewes sold for €154/head

Weighing 53.6kg, this pen of hogget ewes sold for €162/head

These 42.8kg hoggets sold for €146/head

This pen of 68.2kg hogget ewes sold for €168/head

This hogget ewe and her single lamb sold for €256

This ewe and her two lambs sold for €300

Looking at the trade for cull ewes, ewes over 100kg sold for over €200 and made up to €230.

Ewes in the 90-99kg weight bracket sold from €184/head up to €199/head.

80-89kg culls generally traded from just over the €150/head mark up to €185/head. While 70-79kg ewes sold from just under €110/head up to nearly €155/head.

A few pens of 61-69kg ewes made some very strong prices of between €130/head up to €145/head with lots in the same weight bracket selling back to close to €100/head.

Hoggets witnessed an improved trade on the day with prices topping €168/head. Many of the hoggets weighing over 50kg sold from €151/head up to €160/head, with prices above this level confined to 60kg plus hoggets.

Furthermore, hoggets in the 47-49kg weight bracket generally hit the €150/head mark or just under or below it.

Forward stores made from €132/head up to €146/head, with longer keep stores generally selling from €90/head up to €130/head.

A good showing of ewes with lambs at foot were on offer with a mix of light and strong lambs on offer with prices reaching a high of €300/unit.