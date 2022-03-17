The EU Commission has today (Thursday, March 17) granted an extension to Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation until 2025.

The derogation allows more intensive farmers to operate at a higher stocking rate than that stipulated in the Nitrates Directive.

Farmers who are allocated a derogation can exceed the limit of 170kg of livestock manure nitrogen (N) per hectare set down in the Nitrates Regulations, up to a maximum of 250kg N per hectare.

The derogation approved today will be subject to adherence to stricter rules, which will be implemented by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The derogation will run to December 31, 2025, with an interim review of water quality to be carried out in 2023.

Over 6,000 farmers availed of the derogation in 2021 with a similar number anticipated to avail of the facility in 2022.

Nitrates Derogation

The conditions for this Nitrates Derogation include a strengthened set of water protection measures and an increased level of inspections.

Commenting on the commission’s decision to grant Ireland the derogation, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said:

“All farmers have an important role to play in protecting our environment particularly those farming intensively, and it is crucial that we protect and restore our waters as soon as possible to maintain the nitrates derogation at current levels into the future.

“Water quality is crucial to a healthy environment and farmers are keen to drive further improvements here.”

The minister also announced that an online portal will open tomorrow (Friday, March 18) for farmers who want to apply for a derogation in 2022.

“I encourage more intensively stocked farmers to engage as soon as possible with this application process and to discuss the need for a derogation with their agricultural advisor,” the minister added.

The closing date for Nitrates Derogation applications is April 14,2022.

DAFM stated that the online system is aimed at simplifying the application process and helping farmers to avoid penalties.

A mandatory online system in also now in place to record movements of organic manure between farms.

The department has reminded farmers who applied for a derogation in 2021 that they must submit fertiliser accounts by 14th April 2022.