The trade at Carnew Mart was described as being “on fire” by the mart’s yard manager, Eugene Clune, after the conclusion of Thursday’s sale (March 31).

In what has been a remarkable few weeks for cull ewe prices across the country, it went up a couple of notches once again with prices topping €300 at the sale.

Not stopping there, Eugene also reported hogget prices reaching €180.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Eugene said: “With 1,986 sheep coming through the sales rings at Carnew Mart on Thursday, the trade, throughout, was absolutely on fire.

“Hogget prices reached a high of €180/head, eclipsing last week’s high, and cull ewes sold to a top of €300.

Advertisement

“Butchers, wholesalers and factory agents were hopping off each other throughout the sale and this led to a sizzling trade.

“Fat hoggets sold between €165/head up to €178/head in general, with lighter hoggets up to 50kg selling up to €161/head.

“Store hoggets were in short supply, with 40-45kg lots making between €145/head and €150/head.

“While a good trade was seen for ewes with lambs at foot, with prices for ewes with twin lambs at-foot selling for €160/unit for older ewes, right up to €260-280/unit for younger, better-quality ewes.

“Ewes with single lambs at foot made from €180/unit up to €240/unit,” said Eugene.