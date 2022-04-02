Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan has recently announced €4 million in funding for nationwide heritage projects under the Historic Structures Fund 2022 (HSF).

The funding supports owners and custodians of historic and protected structures to maintain their properties, as well as conservation professionals and tradespeople.

This includes facilitating works of almost €8 million and providing an estimated amount of 22,400 days worth of labour, including in specialist heritage roles such as thatching and stone work, according to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Launching the new funding earlier this week (Thursday, March 31), Minister Noonan said:

“This year’s HSF will assist 78 owners and custodians of historic and protected structures across the country as they carry out hundreds of conservation projects to repair and safeguard our built heritage.”

Available grants of between €15,000 and €200,000 assist owners to meet their obligations to care for their properties, including those on protected structures and those in architectural conservation areas.

Heritage structures included in this year’s HSF comprise awards for historic bridges, castles, churches, mills, libraries, shopfronts, an old forge and private houses.

Advertisement

Minister Noonan’s announcement follows previously announced funding under the department’s other heritage scheme, the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

Heritage projects

Awards this year include €92,000 for emergency conservation works to the pier at Quay Street, Belmullet, Co. Mayo; €200,000 for repairs to the parapet and roof at Bantry House in Co. Cork; and over €47,000 for repair and conservation works to the Treaty Stone pedestal in Co. Limerick.

Kilcornan House in Co. Galway will receive €35,000 for essential roof repairs and other refurbishment and conservation works of the farmyard coach house, according to the department.

Minister Noonan added that he particularly welcomed awards made to vernacular structures and historic shopfronts, under which Co. Tipperary is to receive €2,200 for the remoulding of original Gaelic writing. He added:

“These awards celebrate the richness and diversity of our built heritage and help to preserve our connections to past generations, in particular through their support of traditional building skills.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien also welcomed the announced funding. He said awards also have an economic benefit by generating employment for heritage contractors and other skilled crafts and tradespeople across the country.