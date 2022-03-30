Temporary government funding has been approved for a ferry service to Dursey Island in Co. Cork, according to a local TD.

Last month, Cork County Council announced that the cable car used to access the island will be closed for eight months for essential repairs. The service is due to end on Friday (April 1).

An inspection report deemed the remedial works necessary due to the impact of Storm Barra last December combined with increased corrosion to the structure because of age and weather exposure.

The closure of the service has led to major concerns that farmers will not be able to access the cattle and sheep they keep on the island. It will also have an impact on tourism in the area.

Cork South West TD Michael Collins again raised the issue in the Dáil yesterday (Tuesday, March 29) with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

Collins noted that the cable car was opened in 1969 by then Taoiseach, Jack Lynch.

“As we stand right now, on Friday morning of this week islanders, farmers who have land on the islands and holidaymakers will not have a service of any type from the island to the mainland or from the mainland to the island.

“A proposal from the local authority [Cork County Council] for funding for a temporary ferry service was made to the Department of Rural and Community Development at the end of last week [Friday, March 25],” Deputy Collins outlined.

Minister Humphreys said that she was happy to look at the proposal and would engage with her officials on the matter.

“The deputy should remember, in fairness, that it is Cork County Council that has taken away this cable car, and not me,” the minister noted.

In a statement today, Michael Collins said that Minister Humphreys has “announced temporary funding for a ferry service” for Dursey Island, which he said “is greatly welcomed by both the islanders, farmers, and holiday makers”.

“The world-famous cable car, which is under repair, starting on April 1 for 240 days is a huge loss to the island. Over the past six weeks I spoke of these hardships numerous times in the Dáil.

“I would like to thank the islanders and residents for their patience with both myself and councillor Danny Collins as we fought for a solution,” the independent TD concluded.