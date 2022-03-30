Emergency services in Northern Ireland today (Wednesday, March 30) helped to bring 13 cattle to safety after a livestock lorry caught fire in Co. Fermanagh.

The alarm was raised around 12:20p.m when the fire broke out on the truck which was travelling in the Irvinestown Road area of Enniskillen.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service told Agriland that two appliances were tasked to the scene of the blaze; one from Enniskillen and another from Irvinestown.

There were 13 cattle on the lorry when the fire broke out and all were successfully removed from the trailer.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three jets to extinguish the fire.

“There were no injuries to the driver or the cattle. The incident was dealt with by 1.05p.m and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition,” a spokesperson for the fire service outlined.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) also attended the scene following “a report of a lorry on fire”.

Advertisement

The PSNI said that once the blaze had been extinguished by the fire service the road was re-opened to traffic.

Meanwhile, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic incident in Monaghan yesterday (Tuesday, March 29), which it’s understood involved a pig truck.

The heavy goods vehicle (HGV) overturned at the Coolshannagh roundabout in Monaghan around 9:00a.m and gardaí confirmed that they were at the scene, still, at 1:30p.m

In a statement to Agriland, An Garda Síochána said: “No life-threatening injuries have been reported and local diversions are in place.”

It’s understood conditions were foggy and misty at the time of the incident.

Gardaí have said that their investigation is ongoing.