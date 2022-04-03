Having your fertiliser spreader set up correctly could be the difference in getting the maximum benefit from your chemical fertiliser.

And since chemical fertiliser prices are so high at the minute, ensuring that you maximise what you have bought should be a priority.

Speaking at the Precise Application of Fertilisers webinar hosted by Teagasc, Liam Fitzgerald from Teagasc Kildalton outlined some of the key areas to look at to ensure that your fertiliser spreader is set up correctly.

Fertiliser spreader

Before spreading, Fitzgerald recommended that farmers run through the following check list.

Make sure tyre pressure is equal on both sides of the tractor;

The spreader should be level both front to back, and side to side;

The spreader should be positioned at the correct working height (see operator’s manual for this);

Make sure the machine is fit for purpose, i.e. all parts are moving and functioning correctly;

Know correct power take-off (PTO) speed (commonly 540rpm);

Know correct gear for the right forward speed.

It is also important that the spreader is in full working order and correctly maintained – having it correctly set up won’t help if your spreader is not working properly.

All grease points should be checked on your spreader, e.g. wearing parts such as the veins and bearings.

These parts should be checked before each use of the spreader and any parts that are worn should be replaced.

Spreader testing

Also speaking at the event was Francis Quigley, who outlined how farmers should test their fertiliser spreader to ensure that it is working properly.

Francis suggested that farmers use the tray test to ensure that their spreader is correctly set up and that everything is finely tuned.

The tray test will show if your fertiliser is being spread evenly across the spread-width of the spreader.

Too much or too little fertiliser in some trays can indicate an issue with how the spreader is set up and therefore, adjustments would need to be made.