The final part of the Sustainable Breeding Summit takes place this evening (Thursday, April 7) and sees a shift in focus from the first two episodes.

In episode three of the Sustainable Breeding Summit, Co. Westmeath man and suckler farmer John Heslin joins a panel including:

Hubert Nicholson, suckler farmer from Co. Meath;

John McDaniel, breeding advisor with Progressive Genetics;

Ciaran Lenehan, suckler farmer from Co. Meath;

Rose Goulding, beef programme manager with the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC).

Episode three of Sustainable Breeding Summit

Episode three has a change of venue and focus. The focus of episode three is on suckler breeding and takes place on the farm of Hubert Nicholson, a suckler farm near Slane, Co. Meath.

Once again, it will be a simple format with a number of interviews followed by the panel discussion.

John McDaniel speaks to Hubert Nicholson about his farm, the system operated and breeding policy.

Ronan Mulligan from Progressive Genetics speaks with Rose Goulding, the beef programme manager with the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC).

Ronan will speak to Rose about the selection of beef sires in NCBC, how schemes have changed the breeding focus on farms, and more.

Rose Goulding speaks to Ciaran Lenehan about how he manages the breeding season, she also speaks with Robert McGuinness, a suckler farmer and AI technician with Progressive Genetics.

Episode one

Episode one of the Sustainable Breeding Summit focused on economic breeding index (EBI) and how it has delivered for Irish dairy farmers.

The episode saw Martin Kavanagh chair a panel discussion of farmers and experts – with topics such as EBI, cow selection for breeding and spreading the risk discussed.

Episode two

Episode two of the Sustainable Breeding Summit focused on breeding and fertility management on Irish dairy farms.

The episode saw Martin Kavanagh chair a panel discussion of farmers and experts – with topics such as sexed semen, stacking the odds in your favour and ensuring cows are fully fed.