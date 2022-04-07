Dáil Éireann ticked the final box in relation to Ireland’s first-ever carbon budgets last night (Wednesday, April 6) as it gave full approval to a motion that will set limits on Ireland’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

This now paves the way for Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Communications, Eamon Ryan, to commence the process of preparing the sectoral emissions ceilings.

These ceilings will determine how each sector of the economy will contribute to the achievement of the carbon budgets.

Carbon targets

Ireland’s first carbon-budget programme, proposed by the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC), comprises three five-year periods: 2021-2025; 2026-2030; and 2031-2035.

The average annual reduction proposed over the first five years is 4.8%; for the second period it is 8.3%; and for the final period from 2031 to 2035 it is 3.5%.

Published in October 2021 by the CCAC, the programme outlines the path to achieving a 51% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030.

For the agricultural sector, the CCAC has recommended a 22-30% emissions-reduction target.

Milestone

Presenting the motion to the Dáíl, Minister of State at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, Ossian Smyth, said approval of the budgets is only the beginning of the implementation process, but represents a significant milestone on this journey.

The motion sparked a lengthy and, at times, heated debate among the deputies, the majority of whom expressed concerns, but it was passed without requiring vote due to the lack of opposition to it.

Deputies Michael Collins; Michael Fitzmaurice; Danny Healy-Rae; Michael Healy-Rae; Mattie McGrath; Verona Murphy; Carol Nolan; and Richard O’Donoghue all rose to oppose, but this number was fewer than the 10 required in order for a formal vote to take place.

It is understood that the sectoral ceilings will be presented to government for approval by the end of June.

Preparation of the ceilings will include consultation with all ministers who will be informed by new and existing analysis undertaken by members of the climate action modelling group.

Speaking on the motion, specifically referring to Irish farmers, Deputy Martin Browne said:

“What about our farmers? The Common Agricultural Policy used to be about food supplies at affordable prices.

“That has been ditched, the playing field has been changed and our farmers are ready to make the change, but instead of being at the centre of those discussions, they are being spoken down to and vilified.

“Decisions are being floated without their input, yet the government talks waffle about engagement while supporting trade deals at European and global levels such as the Mercosur trade deal and the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.”