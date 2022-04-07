The Rural Independent Group has hit out at the lack of opposition from other TDs to the Government’s carbon budgets which passed through the Dáil last night (Wednesday, April 6) without a formal vote.

The carbon budgets, which are a key part of the Climate Action Plan, will determine the amount of greenhouse gases (GHGs) that may be emitted in Ireland in a given five-year period.

In the Dáil, the six members of the Rural Independent Group voiced their opposition to the budgets and sought a formal vote.

However, as fewer than 10 TDs opposed the budgets a vote was not required.

Carbon budgets

The Rural Independent Group claim that the carbon budgets “have the potential to bankrupt the country, while crippling the public with taxes and debt”.

Speaking after the Dáil debate, the leader of the group, Deputy Mattie McGrath stated:

“The failure of TDs, especially other opposition TDs, to support our group in the Dáil last night, allows the government to proceed with carbon budgets until 2030, despite the public having no detail on the spending required, the cuts to be imposed or the additional taxes and debt to fund it.”

McGrath claimed that the budgets will give Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan “the power to impose unpreceded levels of economic pain on every sector of the Irish economy”.

“The reality is that the cost of everything from milk to petrol and diesel will increase drastically,” he said.

The Tipperary representative stated that the carbon budgets will pave the way for “deep sectoral emissions cuts, including up to 30% in agriculture and 42% in transport”.

“The impact will hit every rural community hard, causing wide-scale job losses.”

McGrath cited an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report outlining that the measures will cost around €23 billion per year.

The TD claimed the measures will impact on rural one-off housing and the give the government the power to ban turf cutting.

“We hear about many TDs circulating their constituencies and on the airwaves, raising the crippling energy costs on families and sectors. Yet, those same TDs gave the government carte blanche last night, which will drive energy prices to the stratosphere.

“In reality, it goes to highlight how many TDs are disingenuously playing both sides – doing one thing in the constituency, but another in the Dail,” McGrath concluded.