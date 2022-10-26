It was a busy weekend for all things dairy, with the AXA National Dairy show taking place in Millstreet, Co. Cork.

This year marked the 40th anniversary of the event, with it now being back in-person after two years of taking place online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event saw Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181, from the Philip and Linda Jones Hallow Holstein herd, awarded the supreme champion title.

IHFA

While many breeders and handlers were busy at Millstreet, three young members of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) travelled across to Montichiari, Italy, to compete in the Open Junior Show – where they saw great success.

The team consisted of Kevin Smith and Rachel McNamara, both from Co. Cork, and Hollie Keenan from Co. Monaghan.

Kevin is 21 years old and is currently studying Agricultural Science at University College Dublin (UCD). He is no stranger to the show ring and has had many red rosettes here in Ireland.

Kevin is an exceptional member of the Young Members Association (YMA) and has always excelled in his Showmanship and Clipping over the years.

Advertisement

The next member of the team, Rachel is 25 years old and has been an active member of YMA for many years and is currently one of the National Committee PROs (Public relations officers).

She works as a lecturer at Pallaskenry Agricultural College and is also a keen helper on the home farm, which she is heavily involved in the day to day running of. Image source: IHFA

Rachel McNamara

The third member, Hollie, is 17 years old and is currently studying in secondary school. She is a keen member of the YMA.

She has always performed extremely well, especially in her respective showmanship classes.

Hollie has been up there with the best featuring in many Championships line ups. Image source: IHFA

Hollie Keenan

Open Junior Show

Over in Italy, each member had to compete in a Stock-Judging/Reason Giving competition, Clipping Competition and then a Showmanship Competition.

Kevin and Rachel competed as Senior members and Hollie as a Junior.

Advertisement

On arrival on the Thursday, the competitor are each assigned an animal, of which will be their companion for the few days, including in the clipping and showmanship competition.

On Friday morning the Clipping Competition was held and then a Stock Judging and Reason Giving competition in the afternoon.

To follow, on the Saturday then the Showmanship Competition was held.

Results

It turned out to be a successful outing for the Irish team with Kevin Smith winning the Senior Handling Competition.

While, Rachel McNamara won the Senior Stock Judging and Reason Giving and Hollie Keenan being placed second out of 20 competitors in the Junior Clipping Competition. Image source: IHFA

Kevin Smith winning the Senior Handling Competition Image source: IHFA

Rachel McNamara won the Senior Stock Judging and Reason Giving Image source: IHFA

Hollie Keenan being placed second in the Junior Clipping Competition

Commenting on team success, the IHFA said: “Our members most certainly showcased their professionalism and the results shined through.

“We are extremely proud of our young members and how they performed in such a prestigious event.”