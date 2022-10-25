An online survey as part of a public consultation on the development of a national strategy for the horticulture sector has opened for submissions today (Tuesday, October 25).

The survey is now available for interested stakeholders, including those outside of the sector to assess and prioritise the factors and actions outlined in KPMG’s report ‘Opportunities for the Irish Horticulture sector‘.

The online survey is open for submissions until Wednesday, November 30, at 4:00p.m, while the National Strategy for Horticulture to 2030 is due for publication in the third quarter next year.

Submissions along with a cost-benefit analysis will help inform a strategic roadmap to develop a more profitable, sustainable and innovative horticulture sector, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Welcoming the next phase of the public consultation, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said that submissions will help inform the priority actions to be addressed in the strategy.

“This important report includes a significant number of proposed actions that could contribute to growth for the sector. There is no single, simple solution and resources will need to be allocated where they will have the most impact.

“This is a sector that I want to see grow and flourish in the time ahead, and I think this report will play an important role,” Minister McConalogue said.

Minister of State with special responsibility for horticulture, Pippa Hackett, who launched the sector report in July 2022, will co-chair a meeting of the Horticulture Industry Forum tomorrow (Wednesday, October 26).

Welcoming the opportunity for feedback from other relevant stakeholders, Minister Hackett said: “I am looking forward to meeting with sector representatives on Wednesday and hearing first hand and in person their views on the opportunities outlined in the report.

“However, I would also encourage other interested parties to make a submission. This presents an opportunity for joined-up thinking on how best to grow this sector.”

Written submissions on the development of a national strategy for the horticulture sector may also be sent to the DAFM via post or email.