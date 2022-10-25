Rishi Sunak has been confirmed as the new UK prime minister and has pledged to embrace the “opportunities of Brexit” in his first speech.

Sunak has also warned that the UK is “facing a profound economic crisis”.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has sent Sunak his congratulations on his appointment as prime minister and said the “close relationship” between Ireland and the UK is built on “shared history, deep cultural and economic ties, and strong people-to-people links”.

The Taoiseach has also stressed to Sunak that both countries have a shared responsibility as “joint stewards” of the Good Friday Agreement and that it was vital that they worked together in partnership to support peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland.

He added:

“Building on work already underway, there is a real opportunity for the EU and UK to find jointly agreed solutions on the issues pertaining to the [Northern Ireland] protocol, and I urge Prime Minister Sunak to move quickly to substantive engagement with the EU on that basis.”

In his first speech as prime minister Sunak pledged to deliver on the Conservative Party’s 2019 election manifesto which included building a stronger National Health Service (NHS), better schools, safer streets, control of borders and protecting the environment.

The prime minister also added that he was committed to:

“Levelling up and building an economy that embraces the opportunities of Brexit, where businesses invest, innovate, and create jobs.”

One of the UK’s largest farming bodies, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), which claims to represent around 46,000 farming and agri-businesses, has signaled its support for Sunak.

The NFU has welcomed Sunak’s appointment and has been keenly highlighting its past engagement with the 42-year-old prime minister. UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and Minette Batters, president of NFU Source: NFU

Minette Batters, NFU president, said: “I am looking forward to working with Rishi Sunak on his plan to maintain and grow the nation’s food production and to ensure British farming continues to deliver for the environment, economy and food security.”