The European Parliament has today (Tuesday, February 14) voted to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035.

The “landmark move”, which is part of the EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ package to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, requires that carmakers must achieve a 100% cut in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from new cars sold by that date.

Intermediate emissions reduction targets for 2030 are set at 55% for cars and 50% for vans.

Report rapporteur and Dutch MEP, Jan Huitema said that the regulation encourages the production of zero- and low-emission vehicles.

“It contains an ambitious revision of the targets for 2030 and a zero-emission target for 2035, which is crucial to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

“These targets create clarity for the car industry and stimulate innovation and investments for car manufacturers.

“Purchasing and driving zero-emission cars will become cheaper for consumers and a second-hand market will emerge more quickly,” he said.

The measures faced strong lobbying from the car and fossil fuel industries.

340 MEPs voted in favour of the rules, 279 were against and there were 21 abstentions. Grace O’Sullivan MEP speaking in the European Parliament in Strasbourg

Ireland South MEP, Grace O’Sullivan welcomed the decision which she said must be accompanied by “an unprecedented level of investment in alternative and public transport”.

“Today, we set out a new vision for our towns and rural areas. A Europe built for people, not for traffic,” the Green Party MEP said during the European Parliament debate in Strasbourg today.

“About 18% of Ireland’s total emissions come from road transport so this is a crucial sector to support in the transition to a more sustainable future.

“It’s also one of the only areas where we already hold all of the keys to solve the issue at hand – strong investment in public transport, pedestrian friendly towns and affordable electric vehicles.

“Rural Ireland in particular should be supported as a priority,” she said.

“The current cost of living crisis has seen fossil fuel companies make the biggest profits in history on the backs of working families.

“We need to move towards energy independence in Ireland, including cutting our dependence on foreign oil, gas, petrol and diesel,” O’Sullivan concluded.