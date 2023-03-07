Gardaí are currently investigating a theft that occurred at a farm property in Co. Monaghan last week.

A number of items were taken from the property in the Monaghan area between Thursday, March 2 and Friday (March 3), Gardaí confirmed.

It is understood that a Fleming bale spike, two bales (110 posts) of 6ft creosote fence posts, 50-60 5ft creosote fence posts, and two rolls of barbed wire were stolen.

No arrests have been made following the theft, and investigations by Gardaí are ongoing.

Gardaí

Meanwhile, the male arrested on suspicion of murder after a retired farmer was found dead in a house in Pheasanthill, Castlebar Co. Mayo has been charged.

He was due to appear before Castlebar District Court this morning (Tuesday, March 7), Gardaí confirmed.

The victim, who has been named locally as 83-year-old John Brogan, was discovered by emergency services who were responding to reports of a fire at a house shortly after 6:30p.m on Sunday (March 5).

The body of the bachelor farmer was discovered inside the residence. It is believed that John Brogan, who lived alone, had been shot a number of times.

It is understood that the pensioner had been the subject of a garda investigation into abuse allegations dating back around 20 years.

However, he was not convicted in relation to any of the allegations at the time of his death.