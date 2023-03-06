A man has been arrested by Gardaí on suspicion of murder after a retired farmer was found dead in a house in Co. Mayo.

The victim, who has been named locally as 83-year-old John Brogan, was discovered by emergency services who were responding to reports of a fire at a house at Pheasanthill, Castlebar shortly after 6:30p.m yesterday (Sunday, March 5).

The body of the bachelor farmer was discovered inside the residence.

It is believed that John Brogan, who lived alone, had been shot a number of times.

It is understood that the pensioner had been the subject of a garda investigation into abuse allegations dating back around 20 years.

However, he was not convicted in relation to any of the allegations at the time of his death.

Gardaí sealed off the house and the surrounding area to allow officers from the Garda Technical Bureau to carry out a forensic examination of the scene this morning.

The body of the man remains at the scene pending a preliminary examination.

The scene has been visited by Dr. Margot Bolster, the assistant state pathologist and the body will be removed for a post mortem examination which is due to take place later today.

In a statement a garda spokesperson confirmed that a man, understood to be in his 60s, has been arrested by officers on suspicion of murder.

He is currently detained in Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. The man can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

“Investigations are ongoing. An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time,” the garda spokesperson added.

Gardaí in Castlebar are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Castlebar Garda Station on; 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on; 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.