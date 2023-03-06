A Status Yellow weather warning for ice will come into effect from 6:00p.m this evening (Monday, March 6) for the whole country, as temperatures drop nationwide.

The Status Yellow warning will remain in place throughout tonight, expiring at 10:00a.m tomorrow (Tuesday, March 7).

Hazardous conditions due to freezing temperatures are predicted, with icy stretches on roads and paths.

In general today, there will be hazy sunny spells with well scattered showers to start, with outbreaks of rain moving into the north, slowly moving southwards.

It will turn colder and clearer behind the rain, with highest afternoon temperatures in the north of just 4° or 5°.

It will be milder further south in the early afternoon with temperatures reaching 6° to 9°, all in light to moderate northwesterly breezes. It will turn very cold from the north in the evening with icy stretches developing.

Long clear spells will develop as the last of the rain clears southern counties early tonight. It will be very cold, with lowest temperatures of between -4° and 0° leading to widespread sharp frost and possible icy stretches.

Wintry showers will later move into north-facing coasts later, in mostly light northerly breezes.

It will start very cold tomorrow, but with plenty of sunshine too. Some well scattered sleet or snow showers will stream into the north and northwest, with a lot of dry weather elsewhere.

Highest temperatures will range from just 3° to 6° with light to moderate northerly breezes. A few wintry showers will continue near northern coasts overnight, while staying dry and clear elsewhere.

Tomorrow night will be another icy cold night with a widespread sharp or severe frost as temperatures fall to between -5° and 0°. It will remain mostly dry and clear over the northern half of the country, with wintry falls of rain, sleet, or snow in parts of the south.

Wednesday (March 8) will see a very cold, frosty start with icy stretches, but with a good deal of dry bright sunshine as well.

Many areas will stay dry for the day in moderate east to southeast winds, though outbreaks of rain or sleet may continue over the southern half of the country. Highest temperatures will again range from just 3° to 6°.

Widespread wintry outbreaks may continue to feed up from the southwest through Wednesday night. It will remain very cold in parts, with lowest temperatures of -4° to 0° with light to moderate northeasterly breezes.

Further wintry outbreaks will continue through Thursday (March 9), with any snow turning to a mix of sleet and rain as the day progresses. It will be another chilly day, with highest temperatures of 3° or 4°, though milder along southern fringes, in mostly moderate easterly breezes.

Thursday night will be another cold one, with lows of -2° to +2°.