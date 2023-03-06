There will be no poultry or pigeon classes at this year’s Balmoral Show in light of the ongoing avian influenza (bird flu) situation.

In a statement, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) said it was “disappointed” that this was the case.

“This decision has been taken due to the continued ban on poultry gatherings,” show organisers said.

While there hasn’t been a confirmed case of bird flu in Northern Ireland since December, an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ), which bans poultry gatherings, is still in place.

“[The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs] has confirmed that the risk of incursion of HPAI H5 in wild birds in Great Britain is still very high,” it added.

However, a small display of birds from the same flock will be displayed during the show.

Also this year, RUAS has increased bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) animal health status requirements for herds entering into the show, in light of “progress in BVD eradication and the growing awareness of animal health export requirements”.

“The RUAS are committed to being responsible event organisers with animal health at the forefront,” it said.

By the date of Balmoral Show, all herds entering must meet the standards of a Low Risk BVD herd.

This year’s Balmoral Show, which will be the 154th show, takes place from May 10-13, at Balmoral Park in Lisburn.