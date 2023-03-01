NFU Mutual has relaunched its Tidy Farmyard Awards in Northern Ireland, which aim to recognising those in agriculture who are “championing safe working environments”.

Nominations are open from today (Wednesday, March 1) for the three categories: Livestock, arable and young farmer (under 30). There is a cash prize of £500 for each category’s first-prize winner.

Entries will close on Friday, March 31, and the winners will be announced at Balmoral Show, which takes place from May 10-13 this year.

Speaking on the relaunch of the award, NFU Mutual manager for Northern Ireland Martin Malone said: “We are delighted to relaunch the Tidy Farmyard Awards 2023 following a break in the competition during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a mutual insurer which is closely connected with many of Northern Ireland’s farms, we are all too aware of the heartbreak farm incidents cause.

“We recognise that a tidy farmyard contributes to a safe farmyard for the farmer, their families and any employees.”

Malone said the award recognises the farmers who have “gone the extra mile” when it comes to ensuring a safe, tidy and healthy working environment.

“As most farms are homes as well as a workplace, the awards also serve as a reminder that safety should be front of mind for the whole family,” he said.

Tidy Farmyard Awards judging

Entries will be judged on photographs which show how the farmers have addressed common farm hazards to reduce the risk of an accident.

NFU Mutual said examples may include how the farmer:

Separates their farm and home;

Stores their vehicles, machinery and equipment;

Uses signs and mark routes for delivery;

Fences off dangerous areas;

Minimises the risks of slips, trips and falls.

Judging the competition this year will be Stephanie Berkeley, farm safety foundation manager; Barclay Bell, former Ulster Farmers’ Union president; Camilla Mackey, Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland; and Martin Malone.

Farm safety

Berkeley, a farm safety foundation manager, highlighted the need for an award surrounding the topic of farm safety.

“A third of all workplace deaths in Northern Ireland were in agriculture in 2021/2022,” she said. Image: Steven McAuley

“Every death is one too many but too often, the life-changing and life-ending incidents that occur on our farms can be prevented,” Berkeley continued.

“Maintaining a tidy farm is key to operating a safe farm and there are many farms out there doing just that.

“It is time to celebrate them and reward those who have created a safe and tidy farm.”