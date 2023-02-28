Total poultry numbers on Northern Ireland farms have decreased 16% year-on-year according to the Agricultural Census 2022.

The results from the 2022 census were released by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) today (Tuesday, February 28).

On the census survey date in 2022 (June 1) there were 20.6 million birds recorded.

When compared to the census information recorded on June 2021, the total number of laying birds saw a small increase (6%), however broiler numbers decreased by 25% and other poultry by 73%.

DAERA has attributed this decrease to a “combination of economic and animal health factors”.

Advertisement

It is likely that these “animal health factors” are a reference to avian influenza (bird flu). An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was introduced across Northern Ireland in November 2021, following detections of the disease in wild birds in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

Since then, Northern Ireland has suffered its largest-ever outbreak of the disease. Cases often result in culling; for example, in one case in December 2021 – after the 2021 census survey date and before the 2022 census survey date – when approximately 14,000 birds in Co. Armagh and 22,000 in Co. Tyrone were culled.

Positives

All other sectors showed positive growth – albeit small – year-on-year.

The total area of farmland, which excludes common land, and total cattle numbers, both increased by less than 1% when compared with 2021. Image: DAERA

There was an increase of 3% in breeding ewes compared to 2021, and an increase of just over 3% in total sheep recorded, which was 2.1 million sheep.

Advertisement

Pig numbers also increased, by just over 3% to 738,540, and the total area of crops grown increased by 4%.

The total area of cereals (32,681ha) grown in 2022 increased by 7% from 2021. Wheat crops increased by 12% to 8,625ha, Winter and Spring Barley increased by 8% and 4% respectively, while oats increased by 5% from 2021, at 1,973ha.

NI farms

According to the census, in 2022 there were 26,089 farms in Northern Ireland, with approximately one million hectares of land farmed.

In June 2021, there were 26,077 farms in Northern Ireland.

Of these farms, over three quarters (20,506 farms) are “very small”. Identical to 2020 and 2021, 79% of farms have some cattle, 38% have some sheep, and 3% have some poultry.

As of the survey date there were 51,760 farm workers in Northern Ireland, a decrease of 1% from 2021, with 78% of these being farmers, directors, partners or spouses.