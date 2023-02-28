A Teagasc tillage specialist has confirmed that the time to plant spring beans is now, particularly on heavy ground.

Shay Phelan told Agriland that ground conditions are improving and the weather forecast for the next few days is very favourable, from a field-work perspective.

“Merchants are also indicating that there are plenty of seed stocks in the country at the present time,” Phelan said.

“Beans have the potential to deliver a margin that is on a par with the best crops of winter wheat. The fact that they require no added nitrogen will be an added incentive for farmers. In theory beans can be planted out until the end of March.

“But if the opportunity to get on with the job now presents itself now, particularly on heavier ground, that chance should be taken now,” he added.

Tillage seminar

Phelan attended recent spring tillage seminars hosted by Teagasc in counties Offaly and Donegal.

“Issues addressed at both events included the need for farmers to get out and walk winter crops as a matter of priority,” Phelan explained.

“We know that a significant number of fields were hit by a combination of flooding, slug damage and other issues over the autumn period.

“As a result, plant numbers within these crops are quite low. Farmers now have to assess whether it feasible to push on with what they have or come up with an alternative plan.”

Phelan explained that crop inputs are currently very expensive and that it’s a case of working out what the final yield from these struggling crops might be and whether or not any form of margin can be generated from them.

The tillage specialist pointed out that in the case of growers deciding to plough-up and push on with a spring cropping option, they must take into account the costs incurred when establishing the previous autumn crop.

“All of this comes down to money,” he further explained. “So these are decisions that farmers will have to make themselves.”

The other main issue discussed at the seminars was the need to get nitrogen out onto winter barley and winter oilseed rape. According to Phelan, barley crops will need their first split of nitrogen this week.

“Going on the Green Area Index values coming back from farmers at the present time, some rape crops would have needed nitrogen last week,” he said.

“And for others, it’s a case of getting on with that work right now.”