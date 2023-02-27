With no rain of consequence in the forecast, the opportunity to get on with the spring planting season now presents itself.

Tillage ground has dried out dramatically over the past fortnight.

Teagasc specialist, Michael Hennessy, is confirming that recent days have seen many growers finish their planting of winter wheat and start into the drilling of spring barley crops.

Weather temperatures

Soil temperatures are between 8°C and 10 °C, which is 4-5° higher than normal for the time of the year.

These temperatures can be expected to drop back with frosts over the coming days. However, where soils are close to 8°, crops will emerge relatively quickly, which reduces the risks of bird attack.

Advertisement

Having many neighbours planting at the same time will also help to dilute bird attacks.

“It is still very early to plant spring crops and there can be a significant loss of seed before emergence,” Hennessy explained.

“For the coming couple of weeks, growers should keep planting rates on the higher side. Care is still needed not to misjudge soils. The soil on top is dry but still damp underneath.

“Under these conditions, soil damage from heavy machinery will become clear just after emergence and growers will have to live with it for the season,” he added.

Spring barley

For spring barley, growers should aim to establish 300 plants/m2. There is also a need to factor in a significant field loss of 25% or an establishment rate of 85% for seeds sown.

Advertisement

For typical barley varieties, this will equate to 190-200kg/ha at a thousand grain weight (TGW) of 50-52.

These figures are average seeding rates based on specific seed weights. Growers need to calculate the seeding rate based on the TGW of the seed they use.

This should be printed on the bags. If not, it’s a case of asking the merchant selling the seed.

According to Met Éireann, the weather is set fair for the coming days. High pressure will be positioned near Ireland, bringing mostly dry weather. It will be rather cold at times with the chance of some frosty nights.

The weather will remain mostly settled and fair through the end of the week and for next weekend too with a mix of cloud and clear spells.

Temperatures will reach highs of 6° to 8° in mostly light breezes or calm conditions. Frost will form by night under clear breaks. Some fog patches can be expected as well.