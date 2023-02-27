The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has urged sheep farmers to hold back lambs from meat factories tomorrow (Tuesday, February 28).

The call comes ahead of an ICSA protest which will demand improved conditions for sheep farmers.

The protest, which will take place outside the Dáil, will kick off at midday tomorrow and continue until 2:30p.m, before moving to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) headquarters at Agriculture House on Kildare Street.

The protesters will call for a support package for the sheep farming sector, similar to that which was provided to other farming sectors in times of crisis over recent years.

According to the ICSA the sheep farming sector “has been hit hardest by a combination of lower prices and input costs”, while prices have been falling consistently over the past six months. Sean McNamara, ICSA sheep chair

Commenting in advance of the protest, ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara said: “We are calling on all farmers to support us tomorrow as we seek a better deal for the sheep sector.

“The focus tomorrow is on the lack of support from the government, but we are also clear that factories cannot be absolved of blame.

“The dairy, beef and pig sectors all received emergency packages in recent years due to market difficulties and the sheep sector should not be treated differently,” he said.

“We also want farmers to send a signal to factories that relentless price cutting is not acceptable.

“So please do not supply lambs tomorrow as a gesture of support for what we are trying to achieve.

“Instead, we are asking farmers to come to Dublin tomorrow Tuesday, February 28 for our protest outside Dáil Eireann and the department of agriculture on Kildare St; commencing at 12 noon until 3:00p.m,” McNamara said.