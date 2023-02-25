The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) is set to stage a protest calling for improved conditions for sheep farmers on Tuesday, February 28.

The protest, which will take place outside the Dáil, will commence at midday and continue until 2:30p.m, before moving to Agriculture House on Kildare St. in Co. Dublin.

The protesters will call for a support package for the sheep farming sector, similar to that which was provided to other farming sectors in times of crisis over recent years.

Discussion around the difficulties facing farmers in this sector has heightened of late, with numerous demonstrations taking place as well as calls for action from farmers and their representative bodies.

In a statement, ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said the sheep farming sector “has been hit hardest by a combination of lower prices and input costs”, while sheep and lamb prices have been falling consistently over the past six months.

“Unlike other sectors, sheepmeat price has dropped substantially since last August – fall in excess of €2/kg – and has been lower than the corresponding 2021 price since October.

“This is totally unviable at a time when feed, fertiliser, and fuel are so inflated. Other sectors have had their struggles, but the sheep sector stands out for prices being lower now than last year,” he added.

“We are asking for an emergency package for sheep farmers for 2023. The pig, beef, and dairy sectors all got additional aid in recent years when prices collapsed, and we now believe it is time to help the sheep sector.

“The Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) would be one obvious way of financing this,” said the president.

Numerous farming organisations including the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) have called on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), to make use of the BAR in order to support the sheep sector.

Minister for agriculture Charlie McConalogue previously stated that he would explore the criteria which needs to be met to draw down funding from this reserve, and try to establish if the sheep sector would meet it.

Speaking about the provisions for sheep farmers in the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023-2027, Kelleher said:

“ICSA also believes that the €12/ewe in the CAP Sheep Improvement Scheme is not fit for purpose after a year where fertiliser went to over €1,000/tonne and is still at exorbitant prices.

“We want to see this revised, and a more realistic payment put in place,” he added.

“We are therefore inviting you to come and meet with our members on next Tuesday outside the front gates of the Dáil for the protest,” concluded the president.