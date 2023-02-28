Fire crews in counties Cork and Kerry have attended over 50 gorse fires in recent days, local authorities confirmed.

Over the weekend, Cork County Council firefighters in west Cork responded to over 20 gorse or vegetation fires, primarily on the Mizen and Beara Peninsulas.

All six fire brigades from Bantry, Castletownbere, Schull, Skibbereen, Dunmanway and Clonakilty were involved.

The council said that crews were working in “very challenging conditions for long hours” tackling the blazes, some of which came very close to private houses, all properties were protected from damage.

Strong winds and very heavy vegetation cover made it difficult for crews to fight the fires.

Advertisement

Around 9:00p.m on Sunday (February 26), Schull Fire Brigade, assisted by Dunmanway Fire Brigade, were called to the Irish Aviation Centre in Mount Gabriel by local gardaí as the fires came very close to the radar installation and buildings.

The blaze, which was extinguished by the crews before it could do damage, came close enough to activate the fire alarm in the buildings. Gorse fire in Cashelfean Image: Cork County Council

Cork County Council said that “uncontrolled fires pose a danger to wildlife, property, infrastructure, the environment and potentially, human life”.

“They can be a significant and prolonged draw on fire service resources and may compromise the ability to respond to other incidents such as road traffic collisions or domestic fires,” a council spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Kerry Fire Service brigades were “extremely busy” over recent days with gorse, forestry and bog fires.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Kerry County Council confirmed that 18 calls were dealt with by fire crews yesterday and a further 14 were responded to on Sunday.

Kerry Fire Service and Kerry County Council reminded the public that from tomorrow (March 1), it is illegal to light such fires for the remainder of the season.

Under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act, 1976 it is an offence to burn, from March 1 to August 31 in any year, any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated.

Individuals who are found to burn vegetation within that prohibited period are liable to prosecution by An Garda Síochána or by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).