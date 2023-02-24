Farmers are being reminded they have just four full days remaining to burn bushes before the permitted period for burning green waste closes for the summer period on March 1.

The permitted period for burning bushes will then re-open for another two-month period between September 1, and November 30.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) has said this will be “the final time” an extension to the exemption which allows for the onsite burning of agricultural green waste will be granted.

Notification to local authority and fire service

In accordance with the regulations, a farmer must notify a local authority in advance of the intention to burn agricultural green waste. A statutory notice should be completed and signed by the landowner.

The following details should accompany the submitted statutory notice:

The proposed date of controlled burning;

The exact location of controlled burning including townland name and Eircode;

The name and contact number of the person in charge of the controlled burning.

Farmers with any questions can contact the environment section of their local authority.

The farmer must also notify the fire service prior to conducting a controlled burn at least one hour before carrying out any burning, and must call again on completion of burning.

Burn green waste only

The DECC emphasised that the exemption applies to cut green agricultural waste only and does not apply to any other waste arising on farms, for example plastics or tyres.

A feasibility study was recently commissioned by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, to examine alternative measures to the burning of agricultural green waste in Ireland.

The study, which was prepared by the Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA), found that there are a number of “feasible alternatives” available to “sustainably manage” this type of waste material.