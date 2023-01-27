Farmers will be permitted to burn piles of bushes (agricultural waste) on their lands this year between specific dates.

Agriland understands farmers will be allowed to burn green agricultural waste from January 1, 2023 (backdated) to March 1, 2023, and from September 1, 2023, to November 30, 2023.

Agriland understands the move comes following extensive consultation with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

A statement is expected from the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications shortly.

Calls for clarity

Independent TD Carol Nolan raised concerns earlier this week around a lack of viable alternatives to this disposal method earlier in the month, after an exemption for the burning of uncontaminated wood, trees, trimmings and brush generated in agricultural clearing was not extended beyond January 1, 2023.

A feasibility study on alternative methods was commissioned by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) last year, however the final report has yet to be published.

However, Deputy Nolan stated that she received correspondence from Minister of State at the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) Ossian Smyth on the issue with an update.

“A feasibility study which examined alternative measures to the burning of agricultural green waste within the Irish context assessed the practicality of such alternatives.

“Department officials, in conjunction with their DAFM counterparts are currently examining the contents of this study, with a view to establishing the most appropriate policy actions to sustainably manage this waste stream.

“Minister Ryan expects to be in a position to announce a decision on this matter shortly,” the minister stated.

The exemption for the burning of uncontaminated wood, trees, trimmings and brush generated in agricultural clearing was due to end on January 1, 2022, but this was extended by 12 months until January 1, 2023.

It was the fifth time that the derogation on burning green waste had been extended.

Following this, all local authorities were notified that the practice of controlled burning is illegal and that councils should not accept applications for plans to do so in 2023.