An announcement from the Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan on alternative measures to the burning of green waste can be expected shortly, according to Independent TD Carol Nolan.

Deputy Nolan raised concerns around a lack of viable alternatives to this disposal method earlier in the month, after an exemption for the burning of uncontaminated wood, trees, trimmings and brush generated in agricultural clearing was not extended beyond January 1, 2023.

A feasibility study on alternative methods was commissioned by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) last year, however the final report has yet to be published.

However, Deputy Nolan stated that she received correspondence from Minister of State at the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) Ossian Smyth on the issue with an update.

“A feasibility study which examined alternative measures to the burning of agricultural green waste within the Irish context assessed the practicality of such alternatives.

“Department officials, in conjunction with their DAFM counterparts are currently examining the contents of this study, with a view to establishing the most appropriate policy actions to sustainably manage this waste stream.

“Minister Ryan expects to be in a position to announce a decision on this matter shortly,” the minister stated.

Commenting on the update from Minister Smyth, Deputy Nolan said she was “very disappointed” that the exemption to the burning of agricultural waste was not extended.

“That being said, any policy decisions that do emerge from this feasibility study must not be overly complex, cumbersome or quite frankly, detached from reality.

“They must be sufficiently flexible and clearly recognise that at present there are just not enough easily accessible alternatives available to farmers and landowners who need to dispose of agricultural green waste,” she added.

“I will continue to engage with all relevant ministers on this matter,” concluded the deputy.

The exemption for the burning of uncontaminated wood, trees, trimmings and brush generated in agricultural clearing was due to end on January 1, 2022, but this was extended by 12 months until January 1, 2023.

It was the fifth time that the derogation on burning green waste had been extended.

Following this, all local authorities were notified that the practice of controlled burning is illegal and that councils should not accept applications for plans to do so in 2023.