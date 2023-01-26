A delegation of Irish agricultural technology representatives, led by AgTech Ireland, have met with EU officials and MEPs during a visit to the European Parliament in Brussels.

The group discussed the booming agri-tech market with officials from EU Commission’s Directorate-General for Agriculture and Ireland’s EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness.

They also examined the role such technologies will play in the future for Irish farmers. Colm Markey MEP addressing the AgTech Ireland delegation with Herbert Dorfmann MEP (left) and Sean Kelly MEP (right)

Midlands North-West MEP Colm Markey, who hosted the Irish delegation, said that Irish agriculture is well positioned to benefit from the global data revolution.

“Agricultural technology is growing at a rapid pace and Ireland is leading the way,” he said.

“Central to this transformation is the role data can play in improving efficiency, productivity, profitability and sustainability.

“As the tech capital of Europe, we are well positioned to take advantage of these changes and become a leader in the agtech space.

“It is clear that farm data is extremely valuable for both farmers and the entire value chain. Data-driven solutions can address some of the big issues facing agriculture right now, particularly when it comes to reducing emissions,” the Fine Gael TD said.

“However, we must also address some of the concerns farmers may have about sharing their data.

“We need to do more to promote the potential benefits while ensuring that the process is conducted under fair and transparent rules and that issues such as privacy, data protection, intellectual property, storage, usage rights and security are addressed.

“Once the necessary safeguards are built in and a collaborative approach is agreed between all stakeholders, the big data revolution could be a game changer for Irish farming,” Markey said.