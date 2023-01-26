Protesters have demanded the end of Coillte’s forestry deal with a UK private investment fund and a radical reform of the semi-state forestry agency outside the Dáil today (Thursday, January 26).

The ‘Save our Forests Alliance’ also protested against Ireland’s forestry policy which protesters said is not “fit for purpose” and “selling out rural Ireland and farmers”.

The agreement between Coillte and Gresham House involves the establishment of a €200 million Irish Strategic Forestry Fund, which is aiming for a portfolio of around 12,000ha of new and existing forests.

Speaking at the protest, independent TD, Seán Canney said “farmers are the best keepers of the environment”, and that Coillte’s private investment deal is “driving up the cost of land”.

“What has happened is that the whole thing about bringing in vulture funds and selling of state land to foreign investors is destroying the whole concept of having climate action in Ireland.

“What [farmers] need now is more collaboration with Coillte to ensure that farmers are at front and centre when we are talking about forestry in this country, to make sure it is done in a way that actually blends in with farming,” he said.

“From now on what we have to do is to change the whole concept of how Coillte work, how they engage, and also what their overall responsibility is in terms of climate action, forestry and providing timber for the construction of houses.

“Coillte need to be drawn back and they need to be given a new brief on how to deal with these things,” the deputy demanded.

Coillte deal not the first

The principal concern of the Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) is Ireland’s Forestry Strategy and the €1.3 billion Forestry Programme, which is a “bigger” concern “than the Coillte deal”, IWT campaign officer, Pádraic Fogarty said.

Speaking to Agriland, Fogarty said the programme announced late last year is 100% funded by the tax payers, and will increase sitka spruce plantations which is not what people want.

“Of course we are totally against the deal with private investors, but Coillte have been doing deals with private investors for many years now. Coillte are a for-profit company, they are set up on a financial basis.

“One of the things we are protesting here today is that the remit of Coillte has to change; we need Coillte to be a part of the climate and biodiversity solution, not just an asset manager,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has confirmed that Coillte has sought permission to invest €10 million in the Irish Strategic Forestry Fund.

He outlined that the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), which is a state-owned investment fund that invests national savings, has already invested €25 million in the Irish Strategic Forestry Fund.