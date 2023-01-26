The number of cattle slaughtered between January and December last year increased by 6.7% compared to the same period in 2021, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The data shows that over 1.9 million cattle were processed in Ireland during 2022, up from almost 1.8 million the previous year.

November saw the highest number of cattle slaughtered at 179,500 head.

The number of sheep processed grew by 7.7% between January and December 2022 when compared with the same period in 2021.

Nearly 3.2 million sheep were slaughtered last year with the highest kill recorded in September at 311,500 head.

According to the CSO, the number of pigs slaughtered decreased by 1.5% between January and December 2022 when compared with the same period in 2021.

The total number of pigs processed dropped by 54,200.

Looking at the monthly picture, analysis of the data for December 2022 compared with December 2021 shows that cattle slaughterings increased by 0.6%.

The number of sheep slaughtered grew by 8.9% in December 2022 compared with December 2021, while the amount of pigs that were processed fell by 6%.

Cattle

In other news in the meat processing industry, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called on the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to thoroughly examine the impact of the proposed sale of Kildare Chilling on the cattle and sheep processing sector.

The comments come as it is understood that Dawn Meats is set to purchase the meat processing plant.

Kildare Chilling is one of the main sheep processors in the country, accounting for around 20% of the national sheep throughput.

Its plant is located in Kildare town, adjacent to the M7 motorway.

The slaughter halls at Kildare Chilling Co. have the capacity to kill 120,000 cattle and 500,000 lambs per annum.

The deal will have to go through the statutory checks by the CCPC before being finalised.

Although the deal has not yet been formally announced, Agriland understands that this is expected imminently.