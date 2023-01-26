The Irish Natural and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has published its own forestry policy today (January 26), which it stated is “in stark contrast to the government’s policy” on the matter.

The association stated that its policy is “a blueprint for how Ireland can overcome the impasse in afforestation, while achieving the three aims of increased carbon sequestration, greater biodiversity and improved water quality”.

Documents on the policy state that if Ireland is to meet its afforestation targets, the message “trees on the farm instead of trees replacing the farm”, must be the core of its strategy.

The publication of the association’s policy comes amid rising tensions within the agricultural sector relating to Coillte’s deal with UK-based investment fund Gresham House, to plant and manage 12,000ha of forestry in Ireland, for which is will draw down state grants and premia.

INHFA’s council representative for Co. Leitrim and west Co. Cavan Patsy Daly, said that agreements such as this incentivise investment companies to pay artificially inflated prices for agricultural land which farmers cannot compete with.

Advertisement

“[This] has left many young farmers unable to get established and restricted existing farmers from expanding,” he stated.

There are also concerns that the deal could result in large Sitka Spruce plantations, a tree species that is less effective in combatting the issues that afforestation is intended to address.

“Sitka Spruce plantations kill biodiversity, pollute our waterways, whilst providing little or no carbon sequestration.

“None of this makes sense and must be changed,” Daly added.

Outlining the INHFA’s forestry policy he stated that “we are proposing to turn all of this around, by incentivising farmers to plant a portion of their farms with native woodlands and commercial broadleaf trees”.

“Native woodlands and commercial broadleaves sequester carbon, they increase biodiversity and improve air and water quality.

“In addition to this, they provide quality of life benefits for local people as well as opportunities for woodland tourism,” he stated.

Advertisement

The policy would also see funding provided only to those who have owned and farmed land for a minimum period of time.

The representative stated that he believes moves such as these will combat the “vicious circle” of anti-community, anti-environment and anti-farmer policies.

“This is a policy we can support and one that farmers and communities will support, but critically, it is a policy that delivers on carbon, biodiversity and water quality while enhancing rural communities,” he concluded.