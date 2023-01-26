Eight EU member states – including Ireland – have called on the European Commission to insist on environmental targets being included in a proposed trade deal with Australia.

This has been described as “hugely positive” by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), which said that it was critical that these sustainability measures be included in any future deal.

Pat McCormack, ICMSA president, said that these member states – led by France – are “pushing the commission to hold those we trade with to the same standards and ambitions that the commission is happy to impose on its own farmers”.

“It’s been a very long time coming, but we have to believe that the sustainability penny has finally dropped and that the commission is now going to premise trade agreements with Australia and other prospective partners on the basis of set and verifiable sustainability targets.”

For Ireland, the interest in any proposed deal with Australia would focus on terms and conditions around beef imports into the EU from Australia.

The commission is yet to confirm whether the changes being sought from these eight member states would be a included in this or any other trade deal.

McCormack said it was regrettable that only eight member states were pushing for these changes.

“All this change in approach will do is require those entering into trade agreements with the EU to have a similar commitment to sustainability that can be measured and verified.

“We think this is the very least that the EU should be insisting on. If the members of the club must meet these standards of sustainability, then surely travelling salesmen calling to the club trying to sell us something should be meeting the same standards,” the ICMSA president remarked.

“[We] think this is a very encouraging and significant sign that the EU is finally realising that there’s no point regulating the EU’s farmers out of existence for alleged lack of sustainability, while busily importing food from regions…that are infinitely less sustainable,” McCormack added.