Farmer frustration boiled over at the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA) national sheep meeting held earlier this week (Monday, January 23) at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

The meeting was held, according to the IFA’s national sheep chair, Kevin Comiskey, to send a clear message to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, factories and Bord Bia regarding the crisis currently facing the sheep sector.

The meeting was chaired by IFA president Tim Cullinan, who was joined at the top table by Comiskey, Teagasc’s Michael Gottstein, Bord Bia’s Seamus McMenamain and Irish Country Meats’ (ICM) James Smyth.

Gottstein, Teagasc’s head of Sheep Knowledge Transfer, broke down costs on Irish sheep farms with some stark figures on display, showing a ewe only leaving a net margin of €7/head in 2022.

Gottstein also illustrated that overall production costs on sheep farms went from a €1,000/ha in 2021 to €1,600/ha in 2022.

Bord Bia’s livestock and sheep sector manager, Seamus McMenamin’s presentation centred around market performance and prospects for Irish lamb as well as what is happening on the global sheep market.

ICM’s general manager James Smyth was up next, and he gave a processor’s perspective on the market.

Lastly, Kevin Comiskey took to the microphone to outline the frustration and difficulties farmers are facing on the ground, and to explain what change needs to be seen and what processors, Bord Bia and the agriculture minister need to do to ensure sheep farming can be viable. Image: Carl Proctor Photography

Once all speakers had all made presentations, it was straight to the floor to take questions from those in attendance.

There was no shortage of questions from farmers, and those who stood up spoke from the heart and were very clear with what they had to say.

At times, frustration boiled over, with some of the answers to questions put to the top table as the night progressed. With each question, the heat in the room became increasingly palpable.

Advertisement

Most of the questions were directed to James Smyth of ICM and Seamus McMenamin of Bord Bia who, to their credit, welcomed questions from the floor and answered all the questions put to them.

Both acknowledged the difficulties farmers are under and the extra costs they are incurring to finish lambs.

Both also acknowledged that quarter four of 2022 was difficult, with Smyth adding that January 2023 was also a concern and that it was going to be difficult to trade in. Image: Carl Proctor Photography

Concerns and questions from farmers on the night included: The current trade (prices for hoggets) and returning a fair price to producers; the influx of New Zealand sheepmeat into the European Union and the UK; marketing of lamb in new and existing markets; getting access to the US market; labelling of sheepmeat; importation of UK lamb (live or in carcass form); quality assurance bonuses; and greater supports for sheep farmers.

Another common point emphasised across the evening from the few young farmers, but mostly older farmers, was a warning to the speakers that they should be concerned about the lack of youth in the sector.

It was said by many from the floor that if returns can’t be made or supports given, there won’t be any Irish lamb to process and market.

Once Tim Cullinan closed the meeting, a much-needed breath of fresh air was taken ahead of a long journey home for many who travelled great distances to attend the meeting. Image: Carl Proctor Photography

Speaking to Agriland after the meeting at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Comiskey said: “It’s fair to say a clear message was sent to those involved in the processing and marketing of lambs of the struggles farmers are facing, as well as to the Minister for Agriculture [Food and the Marine] who will be hearing all about this meeting.

“There were roughly 270 farmers in the room and you could see the frustration amongst them in relation to where the sector is at.

“We saw that a ewe is leaving €7/head, with that €7 coming from payment of the Sheep Welfare Scheme, which is just not sustainable.

“The current trade for hoggets is well below where it needs to be and the cost of finishing these hoggets is crippling farmers with no margins being returned,” he added.

Advertisement

“Tonight was about sending a message to three entities – the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the factories and Bord Bia – that more needs to be done for the sheep sector in terms of supports and a fair price for the prime product product being produced, or else there won’t be anyone sheep farming.” Image: Carl Proctor Photography

Subsequently, Comiskey informed Agriland that at the IFA annual general meeting in Dublin on Tuesday (January 24), he told Minister McConalogue that he didn’t get off lightly.

Comiskey said: “I told the minister he did not get away safe at the meeting.

“He told me he offered key supports to sheep farmers already.

“However, I used the example we heard from Teagasc on Monday of the €7 margin a ewe was leaving in 2022. For the average 70-ewe farm, this was leaving a farmer with €490/year – which is a low week’s wage for 52 weeks of work.

“And when broken down further, the €12 payment per ewe in the new Sheep Improvement Scheme will leave 3c/day to the farmer’s pocket and I said that is not a key support that you mentioned you were giving to farmers.”

To read more of Agriland’s coverage of the IFA national sheep meeting on Monday, click here.