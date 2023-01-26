The European Commission has referred Ireland to the highest court in Europe due to its failings on water and biodiversity.

The commission said that Ireland has not correctly transposed the Water Framework Directive into national law.

The directive aims to protect inland surface waters, transitional waters, coastal waters and groundwater by preventing further deterioration and pollution.

It also requires that water-dependent ecosystems and resources are safeguarded and enhanced.

The EU directive states that all inland and coastal waters reach at least good status by 2027 at the latest.

Member states must establish river basin management plans and programmes with measures in order to achieve this.

Court

In October 2007, the EU Commission sent a letter of formal notice on the matter to Ireland, which was followed by a reasoned opinion in November 2011.

The commission reassessed the case when Ireland adopted new legislation and sent an additional letter of formal notice in January 2019, followed by another reasoned opinion in October 2020.

“Despite some progress and the adoption of new legislation in June 2022, the Irish authorities have not yet fully addressed the grievances, more than 20 years since the entry into force of this directive.

“The commission considers that efforts by the Irish authorities have to date been unsatisfactory and insufficient and is therefore referring Ireland to the Court of Justice of the European Union,” a statement read.

Separately, Ireland is among six member states that have been referred by the commission to the court of justice for failing to prevent invasive alien species damaging European nature.

Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Lativa have also been criticised for failing to implement EU regulations.

Invasive alien species are plants and animals which are accidentally or deliberately introduced to an area where they are not normally found.

According to the commission, Ireland and the five other member states did not establish, implement or communicate an action plan to deal with the introduction and spread of such species.

Despite progress, the commission said that the countries had not fully addressed grievances with the action plans.